Brewfest offers flash sale tickets through Sunday night

SALISBURY — Downtown Salisbury is offering a flash ticket sale for Bell Tower Brewfest tickets through Sunday, Oct. 2.

Discounted ticket prices are $40 and are available using the promo code FlashSaleBrewFest. The first 250 people that purchase a ticket will receive a free 16 ounce additional Bell Tower Brewfest cup.

Bell Tower Brewfest is Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 5 p.m. at Bell Tower Green. The ticketed event will allow attendees 21 years of age or older to experience the diverse flavors offered by craft breweries from across North Carolina.

Attendees can also enjoy live music from 9DayTrip and Divided by Four, food from Kreyole Flavors and Fusion Mexican Grill food trucks. Brewfest concludes at 5 p.m., but 20 Ride, a Zac Brown Tribute Band, will perform a free concert in the evening.

Tickets include:

one (1) souvenir Brewfest cup (4 ounces)

tasting map

wristband

access to free tastings from over 20 breweries

All ticket holders must be at least 21 years old and hold a state-issued photo I.D. showing date of birth. Each individual ticket holder must be present when checking in or purchasing tickets. Two tent locations at Bell Tower Green, 120 S. Church St., will be open to purchase tickets and check in attendees.

This is a rain or shine event. No refunds will be given.

For more information, visit https://www.downtownsalisburync.com/events/belltowerbrewfest2022/. To purchase a ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bell-tower-brewfest-2022-tickets-65678539279. Enter promo code FlashSaleBrewFest.