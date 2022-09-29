Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Oct. 29 in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Rowan and Cabarrus county residents to join in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Kannapolis.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark located at 1 Cannon Baller Way in Kannapolis. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.

“We look forward to the community joining us in taking steps to end Alzheimer’s disease and to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “Our walks are a wonderful opportunity to raise funds for critical Alzheimer’s research and local support services.”

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“It is a powerful moment to look out at the crowd displaying their colorful commitment to ending this disease,” said Lambert. “It is a powerful reminder there is hope and an entire community who understands the impact of this disease.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Rowan-Cabarrus, visit act.alz.org/RowanCabarrus or call 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina. To register and receive the latest updates on any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, go to alz.org/walk.