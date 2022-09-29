Three-vehicle crash closes Peeler Road

SALISBURY — A van, a car and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning on Peeler Road just past the I-85 interchange.

Rowan County Sheriff deputies, firefighters and EMS all responded to the scene about 8:30 a.m. where the car was flipped over and one of the van doors had to be removed to get a passenger out.

Two people were trapped and had to be extricated, according to firefighters, and two patients were transported by helicopter to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health. The roadway was closed for about an hour.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation