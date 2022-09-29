Three-vehicle crash closes Peeler Road

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — A van, a car and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning on Peeler Road just past the I-85 interchange.

Rowan County Sheriff deputies, firefighters and EMS all responded to the scene about 8:30 a.m. where the car was flipped over and one of the van doors had to be removed to get a passenger out.

Two people were trapped and had to be extricated, according to firefighters, and two patients were transported by helicopter to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health. The roadway was closed for about an hour.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation

Comments

More News

Pavement painting project creates dynamic crosswalks

Salisbury Police Foundation receives surprise matching donation offer

Maggie Kicking CASK: Family holds fundraiser for daughter with rare gene disorder

Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention set for Oct. 8

Print Article

  • Polls

    Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.