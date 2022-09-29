Salisbury Academy offers lunch and learn on managing stress, anxiety in students on Oct. 24

SALISBURY — Members of the community are invited to join Dr. Rachel Brejcha at Salisbury Academy on Monday, Oct. 24, from noon-1 p.m. for a lunch and learn presentation on stress and anxiety management, specifically as it pertains to children and students. Brejcha will share information on anxiety as well as the ways in which we can best help students. To attend, RSVP to Salisbury Academy Admissions at adoby@salisburyacademy.org.

Brejcha is an assistant professor and fieldwork coordinator of the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program at Catawba College. Brejcha is a licensed professional counselor (LPC) in Michigan and South Carolina, as well as a National Certified Counselor (NCC). She specializes in college student development, teaching and clinical supervision. She has clinical experience working with college students, medical students and perinatal mental health. Her research interests include theory of clinical supervision, the therapeutic working alliance and bridging the gap between research and clinical practice. Brejcha earned her BS at DePaul University, her MS at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her PhD at Oakland University.