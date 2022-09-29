Photo gallery: Paint the Pavement
Published 5:05 pm Thursday, September 29, 2022
The Paint the Pavement Project has finally come to life. The Salisbury Public Art Commission had to wait as effects of COVID held up activities, but last weekend, artists were able to put their larger than life designs on pavement. Five selected crosswalks were painted as the selected artists worked their magic. In developing the project, murals in other communities were explored, according to Alyssa Nelson, urban design planner in the Community Planning Services for the city.