High school football: Salisbury, Carson rack up JV wins

From staff reports

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Hornets crushed South Davidson 48-0 on Wednesday to stay unbeaten in jayvee football.

The Hornets (6-0) got three rushing touchdowns from Hez Krider and one each from Jay’lin Johnson, Emmanuel Asare and Avaylon Cruse.

Bennie Howard had an interception return for a touchdown.

Krider scored two 2-point conversions. Cruse got one.

Asare and Johnson made fumble recoveries. Jackson Sparger had three tackles for loss. Jaylyn Smith had a sack.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Tristin Clawson scored three touchdowns as Carson’s jayvees whipped Concord 27-6 on Wednesday.

Kam Alexander scored a touchdown for the Cougars (2-4).

Cari Beal had an interception. Elijah Morgan had an outstanding night on defense.

Concord fell to 1-5.

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan lost 21-12 to Central Cabarrus on Wednesday.

Landon Deal threw a touchdown pass to Malachi Fry.

James Ritchie had a rushing TD for the Raiders (0-6).

Central Cabarrus is 5-0.

•••

PFAFFTOWN — Reagan pounded Davie 56-13 on Tuesday. Davie is 3-3. Reagan is 7-0.

CONCORD — Cox Mill smacked A.L. Brown 26-8 on Wednesday. The Wonders are 1-5. The Chargers are 3-3.

•••

West Rowan’s jayvees (3-3) plan to play against Northwest Cabarrus (2-4) in Mount Ulla next Tuesday.