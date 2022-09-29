High school football: Salisbury, Carson rack up JV wins
Published 5:03 am Thursday, September 29, 2022
From staff reports
SALISBURY — The Salisbury Hornets crushed South Davidson 48-0 on Wednesday to stay unbeaten in jayvee football.
The Hornets (6-0) got three rushing touchdowns from Hez Krider and one each from Jay’lin Johnson, Emmanuel Asare and Avaylon Cruse.
Bennie Howard had an interception return for a touchdown.
Krider scored two 2-point conversions. Cruse got one.
Asare and Johnson made fumble recoveries. Jackson Sparger had three tackles for loss. Jaylyn Smith had a sack.
•••
CHINA GROVE — Tristin Clawson scored three touchdowns as Carson’s jayvees whipped Concord 27-6 on Wednesday.
Kam Alexander scored a touchdown for the Cougars (2-4).
Cari Beal had an interception. Elijah Morgan had an outstanding night on defense.
Concord fell to 1-5.
•••
LANDIS — South Rowan lost 21-12 to Central Cabarrus on Wednesday.
Landon Deal threw a touchdown pass to Malachi Fry.
James Ritchie had a rushing TD for the Raiders (0-6).
Central Cabarrus is 5-0.
•••
PFAFFTOWN — Reagan pounded Davie 56-13 on Tuesday. Davie is 3-3. Reagan is 7-0.
CONCORD — Cox Mill smacked A.L. Brown 26-8 on Wednesday. The Wonders are 1-5. The Chargers are 3-3.
•••
West Rowan’s jayvees (3-3) plan to play against Northwest Cabarrus (2-4) in Mount Ulla next Tuesday.