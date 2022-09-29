High school boys soccer: Hornets get CCC win at North

Staff report

SPENCER — Salisbury’s boys soccer team improved to 8-5 overall and 4-2 in thee Central Carolina Conference with an 8-0 victory against North Rowan on Wednesday.

Abdul Eliwa scored twice for the Hornets. David Austin, Joseph Hernandez, Giovany Rivera, George Delarosa, Robert Moulton and Yatti Avilez scored a goal apiece.

Assists were credited to Austin (2), Leonardo Fragoso, Carlos Henriquez, Delarosa, Avilez, Anderson Velasquez and Steven Zepeda.

Christopher Beltran-Alveno and Finn Avery combined for the shutout in goal.

Salisbury got excellent play from Yamil Pimentel.

In other CCC action on Wednesday, East Davidson beat West Davidson 6-1 in a battle for first place.

Next up for the Hornets is the second half of the conference slate, starting with Thomasville on Monday night at Ludwig Stadium.

Game time is 6 p.m.