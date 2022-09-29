Faith Academy test scores higher than state average

FAITH — Faith Academy students performed higher than the North Carolina average in reading, math and science on the 2021-2022 test scores released earlier this month by the State Board of Education. Fifty-eight percent of the scores were at or above grade level in reading and math compared to the state’s 48 and 50 percent proficient scores, respectively.

Faith Academy students had a larger percent of proficient scores (39%) than the state (35%) on the higher career and college ready standard. Fifth graders also take a science test and had proficient scores (75%) that were twelve percent higher than the state (63%).

After the first full year of post-COVID in-person instruction, overall 88 percent of Faith students showed growth over their previous test scores. A subgroup is established where there are at least 30 students. Faith’s four subgroups — reading scores 3-7, math scores 3-7, economically disadvantaged students and white students — improved and exceeded the growth target.

On the school performance grades, Faith made a C overall and a C for three of the four subgroups. The disadvantaged economically subgroup made a D. The A-F performance grades that schools received were affected by the formula used to determine those grades because student performance on state tests far outweighs the credit schools earn for the progress students make on the same tests from one year to the next. Eighty percent of the grade is based mostly on test scores; 20 percent is for growth, measured by a statistical model, EVAAS, that evaluates schools’ progress across years.

The school met all eight of its participation targets with a 100% participation rate. All 274 students in the tested grades of 3-7 took each test they were required to take.

Faith Academy is Rowan County’s only public charter school, having opened in August 2021. The school serves 602 students in grades K-8 from Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Stanly counties. Thirty eight percent of Faith students are economically disadvantaged. The staff consists of 48 professionals who hold four-year degrees, including 20 with master’s degrees and two doctoral degrees. Forty-five are certified teachers; seven have AIG certification; six are Nationally Board Certified; and 23 have multiple certifications.