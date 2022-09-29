Blotter for Sept. 29

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

• Police investigated a report of theft of a gun from a motor vehicle on West Corriher Avenue that occurred between 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 8:25 a.m. Sept. 25. Total estimated loss was $400.

• Damage from a hit and run was reported on Crawford Street that occurred sometime between 11.45 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10:29 a.m. Sept. 25.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen motor vehicle from property on South Main Street that occurred about 2:47 p.m. Sept. 25.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on South Avalon Drive reportedly occurred between 4:25 and 9:10 p.m. Sept. 25. Total estimated loss was $250.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on East Innes Street was reported to have occurred between noon Sept. 22 and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Total estimated loss was $255.

• Police investigated a report of theft from a motor vehicle on Ashbrook Road that occurred between 9 p.m. Sept. 24 and 9:25 a.m. Sept. 26. Total estimated loss was $1,449.

• Property damage from a reported hit and run on South Arlington Street occurred between noon and 12:43 p.m. Sept. 26.

• Queyshawn Shakiem, 24, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with carrying a concealed pistol/gun.

• Andrew Lamar Sims, 28, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying arrest.

