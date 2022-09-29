Autumn Jubilee at Dan Nicholas Park canceled

SALISBURY — The annual Autumn Jubilee that takes place every year at Dan Nicholas Park has been cancelled this coming weekend in anticipation of the impact of Ian.

According to a release today, the organizers said “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of the annual Autumn Jubilee festival that was scheduled to take place on October 1 & 2, 2022 due to Governor Roy Cooper’s State of Emergency declaration.

“ We are grateful for the continued support from our County Commissioners, county leaders, and our community. Our hope is that we come back bigger and better next year. Our festival wouldn’t be what it is today without you all.”

There is no reschedule date; the festival will return next year.

For any questions, comments, or concerns regarding the festival, call 704-216-7815.