Yoba’s revisit to Livingstone for job fair rescheduled for Oct. 4

SALISBURY — Actor Malik Yoba will host a career fair at Livingstone College on Oct. 4. Due to a scheduling conflict with filming, his visit was postponed the original date of Sept. 27.

In May, the “Empire” actor and director was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters by Livingstone for his work in real estate development, education and community capacity building. Yoba committed to partnering with Livingstone to help equip students with the resources they need to be successful in life, particularly in the areas of entrepreneurship and real estate development education.

His company, Yoba Development, has partnered with Charlotte-based Libra Management Group and its CEO Stacey Mollison, a real estate investor/developer and Prime contractor for Amazon, to offer jobs to current and former Livingstone students as Amazon delivery associates/delivery drivers.