Threats of rain postpone Kannapolis events; Sunday concert canceled

Published 4:04 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — Due to the rainy forecast for this weekend, the fire truck parade and kid’s firefighter costume contest have been rescheduled to 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 14.

The Sunday Music Series Concert in Veterans Park scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2, is canceled.

The fire truck parade will begin at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 14 on Biotechnology Lane and proceed south on Laureate Way, onto North Research Campus Drive and into the horseshoe by Kannapolis City Hall. The costume contest will follow after the parade at the corner of Watson Crick Drive and Laureate Way.

Also on Oct. 14, the “Fight Hunger with Fire” food drive will be at the corner of Watson Crick Drive and Laureate Way. Bring food drive donations and help stuff a fire truck from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All donations will go to the Cooperative Christian Ministry. The Fire Prevention Festival, which was scheduled for this coming weekend as part of the fire truck parade festivities, is canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Comments

More Local Events

Fans flock to Rowan County Fair in strong comeback after year’s hiatus

Gold Hill Founders Day brings locals back home and visitors across the state

Interested in mountain bike racing? Meeting for youth team set for Oct. 5

Germanfest patron’s dinner remembers Germanic influences on Rowan County

Print Article

  • Polls

    Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.