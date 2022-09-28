Threats of rain postpone Kannapolis events; Sunday concert canceled

KANNAPOLIS — Due to the rainy forecast for this weekend, the fire truck parade and kid’s firefighter costume contest have been rescheduled to 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 14.

The Sunday Music Series Concert in Veterans Park scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2, is canceled.

The fire truck parade will begin at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 14 on Biotechnology Lane and proceed south on Laureate Way, onto North Research Campus Drive and into the horseshoe by Kannapolis City Hall. The costume contest will follow after the parade at the corner of Watson Crick Drive and Laureate Way.

Also on Oct. 14, the “Fight Hunger with Fire” food drive will be at the corner of Watson Crick Drive and Laureate Way. Bring food drive donations and help stuff a fire truck from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All donations will go to the Cooperative Christian Ministry. The Fire Prevention Festival, which was scheduled for this coming weekend as part of the fire truck parade festivities, is canceled and will not be rescheduled.