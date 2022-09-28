Photo gallery: Carson’s volleyball coach Kelan Rogers a record setter
Published 10:55 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Carson's Coach Kelan Rogers on the bench. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Coach Kelan Rogers. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
JON C. LAKEY / SALISBURY POST Carson's Kelan Rogers talks with Lindsay Elmore (14) as she comes out of the match. Jesse Carson high school varsity volleyball sweep South Rowan high team on Tuesday night. Tuesday, September 6, 2016, in Landis, N.C.
JON C. LAKEY / SALISBURY POST Carson's Kelan Rogers talks with Lindsay Elmore (14) as she comes out of the match. Jesse Carson high school varsity volleyball sweep South Rowan high team on Tuesday night. Tuesday, September 6, 2016, in Landis, N.C.
Carson Coach Kelan Rogers. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Carson's Coach Kelan Rogers., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Coach Kelan Rogers., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Coach Kelan Rogers., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson volleyball coach Kelan Rogers broke the NCHSAA record for career wins on Wednesday when the Cougars pulled out a five-setter — 25-23, 25-13, 21-25, 22-25 and 15-12 — against East Rowan.
He now has 733 victories.
“Well, we held on,” Rogers said. “Yeah, it’s 733, so I think that’s a record. I’m excited, but mostly I’m excited that it’s done. It’s over.”
Rogers moved past the long-standing mark of 732 career wins posted by Sherry Norris, who coached at Chapel Hill High from 1977 to 2013. Rogers put together his remarkable record at two schools — West Davidson and Carson.
