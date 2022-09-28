Photo gallery: Carson’s volleyball coach Kelan Rogers a record setter

Carson volleyball coach Kelan Rogers broke the NCHSAA record for career wins on Wednesday when the Cougars pulled out a five-setter — 25-23, 25-13, 21-25, 22-25 and 15-12 — against East Rowan.

He now has 733 victories.

“Well, we held on,” Rogers said. “Yeah, it’s 733, so I think that’s a record. I’m excited, but mostly I’m excited that it’s done. It’s over.”

Rogers moved past the long-standing mark of 732 career wins posted by Sherry Norris, who coached at Chapel Hill High from 1977 to 2013. Rogers put together his remarkable record at two schools — West Davidson and Carson.