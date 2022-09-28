Into the Light suicide, mental health awareness walk Saturday

As the sun rises Saturday, those struggling with mental health issues like having suicidal thoughts, alongside those who have been affected by the same, will gather for support and to be reminded there is a path out of the darkness.

The United Way’s annual “Into the Light” suicide and mental health awareness walk begins at 7 a.m. at Catawba College, though this year the walk will be inside the Goodman Gymnasium in anticipation of the coming weekend storm.

Online registration is available until Friday, and day-of registration is available Saturday between 5:45 and 6:45 a.m. Breakfast will be served to participants on arrival and registration includes a T-shirt and bracelet, and all proceeds support local, accessible mental health treatment programs and services.

A short program will immediately follow the walk, after which participants are encouraged to share their own stories.

Last year, 5,869 Rowan County residents received family support for mental health and substance use disorders through United Way funded programs. Findings from their 2018 needs assessment determined mental health to be among the most pressing needs in the community along with substance use and healthy lifestyle behaviors.

Participants are asked to consider making a donation or a memorial contribution, which can be done anonymously if desired. All memorials and donations will be highlighted during the event and on the website, www.rowanunitedway.org/into-the-light.