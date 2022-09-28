East Spencer has first homicide in nearly five years

EAST SPENCER — After an almost five-year stretch with no murders, East Spencer police are investigating a homicide that happened about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Torbush Street.

Police Chief John Fewell said a male victim died from shots fired from a handgun and a suspect is in custody. There is no potential danger to residents, he said, no other suspects being sought.

Because the incident is still under investigation, Fewell said no additional details would be released at this time.