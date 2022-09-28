Blotter for Sept. 28

• Deputies investigated a report of larceny of two catalytic converters from a motor vehicles on Cool Springs Road, Woodleaf that occurred just before 3 p.m. Sept. 22. Total estimated loss was $1,000.

• An investigation was made into the report of a larceny from a building on Morgan Acres Drive in Gold Hill that occurred a few minutes before 6 p.m. on Sept. 22. Total estimated loss was $129.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen motor vehicle from South Main Street, Salisbury that occurred at 2:47 p.m. Sept. 25.

• Theft from a motor vehicle on South Avalon Drive reportedly occurred between 4?:25 and 9:10 p.m. Sept. 25. Total estimated loss was $250.