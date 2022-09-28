Blotter for Sept. 28

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 28, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

• Deputies investigated a report of larceny of two catalytic converters from a motor vehicles on Cool Springs Road, Woodleaf that occurred just before 3 p.m. Sept. 22. Total estimated loss was $1,000.

• An investigation was made into the report of a larceny from a building on Morgan Acres Drive in Gold Hill that occurred a few minutes before 6 p.m. on Sept. 22. Total estimated loss was $129.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen motor vehicle from South Main Street, Salisbury that occurred at 2:47 p.m. Sept. 25.

• Theft from a motor vehicle on South Avalon Drive reportedly occurred between 4?:25 and 9:10 p.m. Sept. 25. Total estimated loss was $250.

 

 

Comments

More News

Town hall gathering addresses gerrymandering in state’s voting maps

Into the Light suicide, mental health awareness walk Saturday

New superintendent kicks off tour of all schools

Insite Properties plans $500 million in new Kannapolis development

Print Article

  • Polls

    Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.