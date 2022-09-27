Kannapolis police holds coloring contest for kids

KANNAPOLIS — Children are getting a chance to show off their artistic talents for the police department.

The Kannapolis Police Department is hosting a children’s coloring contest. Children between the ages of 4 and 10 are encouraged to enter the contest by 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Children may use anything (crayons, markers, paint) to color the Kannapolis Police Department’s uniform patch. The top three winners will receive gifts.

Submit your entry by delivering it in person to the Kannapolis Police Department at 401 Laureate Way. The police department lobby is open round the clock. You may also mail it to Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or you can email it as an attachment to cwaller@kannapolisnc.gov.

Contest Guidelines: