Area Sports: High school football games being moved up

From staff reports

Most area varsity football games already have been moved up to Thursday due to this weekend’s weather forecast.

West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus; South Rowan at Central Cabarrus; Carson at Concord; Salisbury at South Davidson, and Reagan at Davie are among the games that have been moved up.

Jayvee games will be played earlier in the week, with most now set for Wednesday.

HS volleyball

Carson swept Northwest Cabarrus on Monday.

It was the 732nd career head coaching win for Carson’s Kelan Rogers, tying a long-standing NCHSAA record.

Carson (13-5) plays at home against East Rowan on Wednesday.

•••

South Rowan (13-2, 7-2) swept Concord 25-14, 25-18 and 25-9 in South Piedmont Conference volleyball on Monday.

Leah Rymer had 10 kills, seven digs and 19 assists. Meredith Faw had eight kills, four assists and 10 digs.

Ava Huffman had 11 kills. Avery Welch had 13 kills. Laney Beaver had 20 assists and 16 digs; Campbell Withers had six digs.

Baseball

The South Charlotte Panthers 2023 team won the Perfect Game Upperclass Coastal Fall Elite.

Haiden Leffew (South Rowan) was the Most Valuable Pitcher. He pitched five innings in a quarterfinal game. He struck out 11 and didn’t allow a hit.

Leffew throws four pitches for strikes, has been clocked as high as 93 mph and works consistently in the 89-91 mph range.

The senior has grown to 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. He’s a verbal commit to Wake Forest and he’ll likely be a high draft pick, as well.

•••

Carson senior shortstop Emory Taylor has committed to Surry Community College.

NFL

Former A.L. Brown and UNC standout Mike Morton can now add NFL official to an amazing life that has included an NFL career, a Super Bowl ring, a dental practice and raising quadruplets.

•••

Javon Hargrave had a sack and a fumble recovery for the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders.

Basketball

Salisbury junior MaKayla Noble and senior Haley Dalton received offers from Winston-Salem State.

•••

A.L. Brown’s boys officially added Drew Evans to the staff.

•••

Teyachta Harris (Phenom Hoops Camp) and Dylan Valley (Hoops State League) have had big off-seasons for East Rowan

HS boys soccer

Carson defeated Northwest Cabarrus 4-1 in South Piedmont Conference action on Monday.

Anthony Beckham, Davin Garcia, Gabriel Gomez and Junior Rios scored for the Cougars.

•••

Salisbury lost to West Stanly 2-0 in a non-conference match on Monday at Ludwig Stadium.

The Hornets (7-5) out-shot the Colts by a significant margin and controlled action for stretches, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Salisbury got excellent play from Yamil Pimentel, Yatti Avilez and Mario Perez.

Elijah Morton and Elijah Moffitt scored the goals for West Stanly.

Next up for the Hornets is a conference match with county rival North Rowan on Wednesday night. The match is at North and the start time is 6 p.m.

•••

West Rowan lost 3-0 to Lake Norman Charter on Monday.

Jose Hernandez made 11 saves for the Falcons, while Sam Faulkner made three.

•••

In another SPC matchup, first-place Concord outscored South Rowan 8-2.

HS girls tennis

Salisbury beat East Davidson 9-0 on Monday.

Millie Wymbs, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs and Meredith Williams won in singles.

Winning doubles teams for the undefeated Hornets were Wymbs/Wymbs, Barr/Lawson and Williams/Burton.

College football

Jalon Walker (Salisbury) blocked a punt in Georgia’s win on Saturday against Kent State.

•••

Not surprisingly, Tusculum had two of the SAC players of the week after its performance in a 50-17 win against Catawba.

Honored were defensive back Andrae Robinson and kicker Juan Villasenor.

Local golf

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice Event, the team of Heather DePalma-Spivey, P-Daber, Tammie Drew and Richard Long won handily.

The team of Clarence Hobart, Ty Cobb and J.D. came in second.

DePalma-Spivey had longest putt, while Claude Honeycutt had closest to the pin.

•••

The American Legion Golf Tournament in memory of Gene Auten was played at Corbin Hills on Friday.

First Fight Winners: Kip Honeycutt, Camden Honeycutt, Ryan Honeycutt, Marshall Beard (Score of 54)

Second Flight Winners: Barry Curlee, Wayne Kluttz, Tommy Lambert, Lynn Shook (60)

Third Flight Winners: Steve Thomas, Rip Collins, Jim Murphy, Charlie Langlais (66)

Closest to Pin winners were Justin Miller (No. 2), Yut Sukkasem (No. 5), Todd Johnson (No. 13) and Clay Swaim (No. 16).

Longest Putt on No. 9 was by Steve Thompson.

College golf

Richmond’s Michael Childress shot 73-75-71 in the MacDonald Cup played in New Haven, Conn. He tied for 34th at 9-over.

College soccer

Georgia freshman Sutton Webb (Salisbury) suffered a shoulder injury that will likely lead to her redshirting this season.

College volleyball

Kary Hales (Carson) made 24 digs in Catawba’s 3-2 loss to Limestone.