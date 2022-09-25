Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donating $65,000 walk-in freezer system to Rowan Helping Ministries

SALISBURY — Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation and Rowan Helping Ministries will dedicate a new walk-in freezer system on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The new $65,000 freezer was donated by the foundation to meet the needs of the nonprofit agency for more capacity for frozen foods. The public ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

The walk-in freezer system measures 15-by-15 feet, enough for half a semi-truckload of food. This recent addition replaces the freezer capacity of the recently used refrigerator trailer loaned to Rowan Helping Ministries by Food Lion Feeds. It stores the frozen foods provided to the nonprofit organization through a partnership with USDA.

The expansion allows Rowan Helping Ministries to distribute more frozen foods to families facing hunger in Rowan County. In addition to purchasing and installing the freezer, Food Lion Feeds also stocked the new freezer with extra frozen meats to serve local families.

Natasha Brinegar, vice president of Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, will speak along with Scott Libbey, vice president of the Central Division for Food Lion and Kyna S. Grubb, executive director of Rowan Helping Ministries.

Food Lion will deliver freezer items during the event.

Rowan Helping Ministries and the Ralph Ketner Crisis Assistance Center is at 226 North Long St. in Salisbury.