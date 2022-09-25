Chamber of Commerce’s Disney Institute gathering offers tips on having an engaged workforce

KANNAPOLIS — More than 120 business and community leaders attended the Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement.

“The Rowan Chamber last hosted the Disney Institute program in May 2019, and we were pleased to bring them back for this employee retention and talent attraction workshop,” said Jessica Vess, Rowan Chamber’s Disney event chair (Crosby Scholars), in a news release.

Kristen Trexler with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center said, “It was truly an amazing day learning about Disney’s approach to employee engagement and I look forward to applying these lessons in my professional and personal life.

The one-day event helped area professionals understand how to create an engaged workforce, the power of leadership values, they discovered how to create a thriving culture and foster staff engagement through the critical process of employee selection, training, communication and care. Participants gained an awareness of the systems and processes that help them ensure employee confidence, select the “right fit” talent, develop successful onboarding and empower employees.

Disney Institute training used business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience.

The gathering Thursday at The Laureate Center in Kannapolis was presented by the Rowan Chamber of Commerce with title sponsors: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the City of Kannapolis.

For more information about future Rowan Chamber events, call: 704-633-4221, email: info@rowanchamber.com, or visit: www.rowanchamber.com

For nearly three decades, Disney Institute has helped professionals discover ways to positively impact their organizations and the customers they serve through immersion in leadership, service and employee engagement. To learn more, visit www.disneyinstitute.com or call 321-939-4600.