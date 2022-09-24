Pickin’ for the Master Bluegrass Worship at Trading Ford Baptist Church

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 24, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

Pickin’ for the Master Bluegrass Worship is returning to Trading Ford Baptist Church on Friday, Sept. 30. The church will welcome Pastor Mike and Friends this month. Food and beverages will be available at 6:30 p.m. for a small fee. Bluegrass-style music will start at 7 p.m. Be sure to join in for a pickin’ good time. For more information, go to Trading Ford Baptist Church’s Facebook page or go to www.tradingford.net . Trading Ford Baptist is located at 3600 Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.

Comments

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More Lifestyle

Interested in mountain bike racing? Meeting for youth team set for Oct. 5

Gotta’ Run: Finding your own adventure!

Averill named Ms. North Carolina Petite 2023

Rev. Jon Schell: Are you ready for the return of Christ?

Print Article

  • Polls

    Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.