Pickin’ for the Master Bluegrass Worship at Trading Ford Baptist Church

Pickin’ for the Master Bluegrass Worship is returning to Trading Ford Baptist Church on Friday, Sept. 30. The church will welcome Pastor Mike and Friends this month. Food and beverages will be available at 6:30 p.m. for a small fee. Bluegrass-style music will start at 7 p.m. Be sure to join in for a pickin’ good time. For more information, go to Trading Ford Baptist Church’s Facebook page or go to www.tradingford.net . Trading Ford Baptist is located at 3600 Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.