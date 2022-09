St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Mt. Ulla will offer a blessing of the animals at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Dogs, cats and critters of any kind are welcome. Bring them to celebrate, give thanks and be blessed. One session, 4 p.m., on the lawn. St Luke’s Lutheran Church is located at 11020 N.C. Hwy. 801 in Mt Ulla. For more information, go to www.stlukesmtulla.org or call 704-278-2710.