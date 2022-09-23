Three Rivers Land Trust will use $2.5 million state grant to preserve 440 acres

Staff report

Three Rivers Land Trust has received $2.5 million to protect 440 acres of natural areas from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund.

This funding was made possible by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.

These funds will protect properties in Davidson, Montgomery, Harnett and Moore counties.

One of these properties will conserve land across from Raven Rock State Park, protecting both water quality in the Cape Fear River and the view of the park.

Another tract will protect significant frontage along the Uwharrie River, a popular place for kayakers and a stretch that protects rare mussel species.

“Conservation is needed now more than ever,” Executive Director Travis Morehead said in a news release. “We are very grateful that Governor Cooper and the General Assembly made this funding available through the state budget. Conservation is truly a bipartisan issue with over 70% of North Carolina voters supporting efforts like these, regardless of political affiliation.”

“We (Three Rivers Land Trust) are excited to have been awarded these funds. There are so many incredible landowners that we will be able to work with to conserve their land thanks to this funding,” added Associate Director Crystal Cockman. “Now that the projects are fully funded, we are pleased to move forward with the next steps in making sure the land stays protected in perpetuity.”

The grant money goes directly into the acquisition of these properties and easements, which will protect them in perpetuity. Operational and administrative expenses are funded by donations from members of TRLT. For every dollar donated toward operational funding in 2022, TRLT staff has been able to leverage $11 into local project funds.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

Three Rivers Land Trust has worked since 1995 with private landowners and public agencies to conserve the natural areas, scenic rivers, family farms and historic places in a 15-county region of the central Piedmont and Sandhills. Contact the Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or

membership@trlt.org or visit trlt.org