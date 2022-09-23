High school football: Thomasville runs past North Rowan in 45-13 romp

SPENCER — North Rowan found out the hard way just how dangerous the Thomasville football team can be.

The visiting Bulldogs rushed for 388 yards and seven touchdowns Friday night in a declarative 45-13 CCC victory over North. Thomasville (4-1, 1-1) reached the end zone on each of its last three possessions, salting the game away without throwing a pass in the second half.

“It’s just little things that are holding us back right now,” interim coach Marcus Hamilton said after the Cavs (4-2, 1-1) missed an opportunity to ascend in the conference standings. “But they’re all fixable. We have to be able to stay strong and keep pushing.”

North quarterback Jeremiah Alford passed for 153 yards and two touchdowns and record-setting teammate Amari McArthur made seven receptions for 102 yards. He entered the game needing two yards receiving for a school record and 12 to reach 2,000 in his career. He scored a second-quarter touchdown on a 32-yard pass that briefly knotted the score, 7-7. But the Cavs never established a running game and finished with just 39 yards on the ground. Junior running back Jaemias Morrow was repeatedly smothered by Thomasville’s swarming defense and finished with minus-6 yards rushing on just nine carries.

Thomasville boasted a pair of 100-yard runners. Sophomore Kevin Robinson picked up 136 yards in the first half before rolling an ankle on a two-point conversion with 18.9 seconds remaining in the second period. Teammate Shamon Smith, a heavy-duty senior, provided 146 yards — including 126 on 18 second-half attempts.

North coach Nygel Pearson missed the game with an undisclosed medical issue.

The loss means North likely will have to win out to secure a favorable seed and possible home game in the upcoming 1A state playoffs. The Cavs celebrate homecoming next Friday when East Davidson visits.