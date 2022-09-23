North Kannapolis Baptist’s homecoming service is Sunday

North Kannapolis Baptist Church’s annual Homecoming service will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Jim Edminson from Baptist Children’s Homes of N.C., where he serves as assistant to the president, editor of Charity and Children, and director of marketing and PR for the N.C. Baptist Aging Ministry. The church is located at 312 Locust Street. Dr. Keith Pisani is pastor. Call 704-933-2125 for additional information.