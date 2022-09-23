North Kannapolis Baptist’s homecoming service is Sunday

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

North Kannapolis Baptist Church’s annual Homecoming service will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Jim Edminson from Baptist Children’s Homes of N.C., where he serves as assistant to the president, editor of Charity and Children, and director of marketing and PR for the N.C. Baptist Aging Ministry. The church is located at 312 Locust Street. Dr. Keith Pisani is pastor. Call 704-933-2125 for additional information.

Comments

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More Lifestyle

Southern City Tabernacle AME Zion hosts guest speaker

Catawba College Theatre Arts Department presents ‘The Cake’ starting tonight

Lilly’s Chapel Church of God hosting general assembly of the Church of God through Sunday

Mike Wilson: Bear and the can

Print Article

  • Polls

    Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.