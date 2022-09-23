Blotter for Sept. 23

In Salisbury Police reports

Salisbury Police investigated a report of a theft from a car on Lincolnton Road that occurred between 2 p.m. Sept. 16 and 6:50 a.m. Sept. 19.

• A report of theft from a coin operated device on East Innes Street that occurred between 8 a.m. June 29 and 12:03 p.m. Sept. 19 was investigated. Total estimated loss was $546.

• Police responded to a report of vandalism on Faith Road that occurred just before 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19.

• A reported hit and run with property damage that occurred just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 19 was investigated.

• Miscellaneous property damage on Summit Avenue was reported to have occurred between 3 and 4:10 p.m. Sept. 19.

• Miscellaneous property damage from a hit and run at the intersection of West Jake Alexander and Statesville Boulevard was reported to have occurred about 7 p.m. on Sept. 19.

• Miscellaneous property damage from a hit and run on Best Street was reported to have occurred about 8:10 a.m. Sept. 20.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on South Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported to have occurred between 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 7 a.m. Sept. 20. Total estimated loss was $100.

• Miscellaneous property damage from a hit and run on Partee Street at West Monroe Street reportedly occurred about 4:50 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on North Shaver Street was reported to have occurred between 1:16 and 2:02 a.m. Sept. 21. Total estimated loss was $655.