North Hills School continues tradition of back-to-school prayer walk

SALISBURY — North Hills Christian School continued an annual tradition by hosting a school-wide prayer walk when they returned to campus.

In the previous two years, the prayer walks were smaller in size than is typical for the school, as they took precautions due to COVID by limiting participation to staff and students only. However this year, in a time when much of the world is striving toward a sense of normalcy, NHCS was excited to welcome families back to participate in the beloved tradition.

Sharing her thoughts on the event, North Hills Executive Director Maria Lowder said, “It was an incredible day to begin the 55th year of NHCS with campus-wide prayer. It was such a blessing to be able to welcome our families back to campus to join our annual prayer walk as we prayed for our students, staff, faculty, and families.”

The event began in the Helen Kelley Smith Gymnasium with over 470 students, nearly 100 faculty and staff members, and over 150 parents and/or guardians.

Shari Evans, spiritual Life and Guidance Director began with prayer in the filled gymnasium. The prayer walk continued from there as staff, students, and their families canvassed the North Hills campus, praying specifically for individuals, classes, athletic teams, and the community as a whole.

“It was so special to be able to welcome students and families on campus this year for our annual all-campus prayer walk. This year’s school theme, ‘Press Forward, Be Bold, Live Loud,’ really speaks to what God has called us to as a school. We are going to press forward into all the Lord has for us this year; we are going to be bold in growing our faith; and, we are going to live our faith out loud for His glory,” Evans said.

