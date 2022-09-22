No injuries reported in drive-by shooting

Published 12:01 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Staff Report

EAST SPENCER — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a house on Long Street on Sept. 19 at about 2 a.m.

Chief John Fewell said the incident appears to be gang-related, but the person allegedly targeted was not at home at the time.

He said investigators recovered shell casings and a few fragments from inside the home, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Spencer police at 704-636-7111.

