No injuries reported in drive-by shooting
Published 12:01 am Thursday, September 22, 2022
EAST SPENCER — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a house on Long Street on Sept. 19 at about 2 a.m.
Chief John Fewell said the incident appears to be gang-related, but the person allegedly targeted was not at home at the time.
He said investigators recovered shell casings and a few fragments from inside the home, but no one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call East Spencer police at 704-636-7111.