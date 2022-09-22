Lilly’s Chapel Church of God hosting general assembly of the Church of God through Sunday

SALISBURY — Lilly’s Chapel Church of God is hosting the annual general assembly of the Church of God on Thursday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25.

On Thursday through Saturday, nightly services will be held at 7 p.m. at the church. The host pastor will be the Rev. Robert Albritton.

On Sunday, the Official Day, Bishop Alexander Glover, of St. Pauls, N.C., will be the speaker for the 11 a.m. service. Glover is the presiding prelate bishop.