Lilly’s Chapel Church of God hosting general assembly of the Church of God through Sunday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

Bishop Alexander Glover

SALISBURY — Lilly’s Chapel Church of God is hosting the annual general assembly of the Church of God on Thursday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25.

On Thursday through Saturday, nightly services will be held at 7 p.m. at the church. The host pastor will be the Rev. Robert Albritton.
On Sunday, the Official Day, Bishop Alexander Glover, of St. Pauls, N.C., will be the speaker for the 11 a.m. service. Glover is the presiding prelate bishop.
For more details, contact the church at 704-637-6788.

