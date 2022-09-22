Letters to the editor: Sept. 22

Thanks for supporting flag

Thank you, Ronnie Smith for your letter to the editor, “Please Support Our Flag” and also thank you to Rodney Cress for his article entitled “Flag Rejection is Shameful.” I totally agree with both!

To reject placing the USA flag at the Bell Tower Green is like a slap in the face to all veterans and their families, and those who lost their lives fighting for all of us. Please join in and give voice to supporting our flag and our country.

— Jamie Kimmer

Salisbury

A recommendation to not put a flag in the park

I highly recommend not putting a flag at the entrance to Bell Tower Green Park. Leave the park as an apolitical space for all. I visit the park regularly and walk to Hap’s for two dogs and a Cheerwine. Returning, I sit facing the waterfall and enjoy the sites.

MAGA extremists have co-opted both the American flag and the word patriotism. Optics and words matter in every situation. The protesters were standing within 50 feet of an American flag. At the county administration building it is visible from every angle. Yet they insist on having another flag at the entrance to the park. The American flag means various things to myriad people, not all are positive. The flag was used as a weapon at the attempted coup’ de ta. Defeated Donnie Trump is often seen hugging and kissing the flag. The American flag was flown over slavery and Jim Crow. For over 200 years was and is the symbol of the American apartheid system.

If we are going to begin erecting flags, then why not erect a memorial to the Africans who were enslaved and built the wealth of Salisbury? The enslaved in Rowan County were owned by merchants and bankers in Salisbury and leased to farmers. Where is mention of this contribution at the park? Just outside the boundaries of the park stands the law office where Andrew Jackson learned law and began the ideological formation for the Trail of Tears. On the other edge of the park is Maxwell Chambers’ home, a prominent enslaver in the Southeast. Once we start down the road of symbolism as the commission stated where do we stop?

— Michael D. Stringer

Cleveland

Editor’s note: Stringer retired from the Air Force as a master sergeant E-7.

Letter’s style deflects support writer was seeking

First thing this morning, I read the article “Bell Tower Green board says no to flag” and followed the explanations supporting the decision of the board. Then I proceeded to read Rodney Cress’s article.

Well first, Mr. Cress why call people not agreeing with you “the rest of the crazies, loonies, fruitcakes and a squirrel heaven full of nuts …” among a few others as you get more insulting as your article progresses “the smelly pit of the far left and ungrateful who have no moral value compass and live off government free cheese.”

That style does not add much to your article. In fact, it is a very strong deflector of any support you may have been looking for.

Secondly, your definition of patriotism does not support what you wrote. Yes, patriotism is not just a word and not just flying a flag that over time people will not even notice (there is one across the street from the park entrance) but patriotism is also a sense of many different feelings, one being respect, which your article totally lacks.

And last, really … leave the country? What a great worthless cliché to end this article.

— Annick Nurisso

Salisbury

Flag an educational moment for children in park

A little surprised, quite disappointed, and thoroughly disgusted that the BTG board would turn against displaying our national emblem on the Green.

And in no way could this set a precedent for other change requests. Just say “no” if inappropriate! Our flag? Always appropriate! Yes, there is another across the street. What — now we can have too many?

Don’t insult the many veterans and their families as well as lose an educational moment for the many children who will pass by that flag.

— J. Stephen Hubbard

Editor’s note: Hubbard was in the Army from 1967-70.

Don’t hesitate to fly flag

We should never hesitate to fly our flag in a public place. Our flag represents the freedoms that we have today only because of the sacrifices others made for us. Our flag stands for the right to choose the leaders of our country, state, county and city. It stands for freedom of religion, freedom of the press, freedom of speech and so many of the other freedoms we have won by the sacrifice of our citizens’ blood.

When I attended school, we pledged allegiance to our flag each day. Not only does our flag stand for freedom, our flag stands for liberty and justice for all. Even though we may not have achieved liberty and justice for all, we continue as a nation to strive for it.

Watching the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on television reminded me of the pride we should have for our country. We no longer pay homage to a monarch. We pay homage to the men and women who fought for the freedoms we have today, and our flag is a symbol of those freedoms.

What does it really hurt to be reminded of the freedoms we have and to cherish them. Our flag is a symbol of those freedoms, and our beautiful park is a public place to remind us of those freedoms, and to remind us of the people who helped make them possible.

— Gordon Correll

Salisbury

Faithful Friends deserved recent honor

I just learned that Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary (FFAS) was awarded the first “Distinguished FOR Agency” from the charitable group Friends of Rowan (FOR).

This charity doubles qualifying contributions to each of 20 approved organizations. I am pleased to see FFAS honored in this manner. I have been on the FFAS Board for several years, and agreed to be on the board because of my many wonderful experiences with them and because of my support of their no-kill mission.

I have adopted six dogs over the years, and all were in excellent condition and have given me years of affection and devotion. Mary Padavick (executive director), Marcia Parrott (board president) and all the volunteers give tirelessly of their time to provide for the dogs and cats at the Sanctuary — feeding, exercise, health care, grooming, adoption interviews, etc.

Sadly, in keeping with their mission, some animals, for various reasons, are not adoptable and will live out their lives at the sanctuary. But the overwhelming majority are adoptable and looking for their forever home. Potential adoptee parents have to go through a thorough vetting process, to ensure a successful transition for the dog or cat. If you are willing to do this, can be patient with “red tape,” and looking for a pet, consider the residents of FFAS.

— Frank Labagnara

Salisbury

Common sense on abortion debate

In response to the letter published on Tuesday, Sept. 20, “Kansas spoke.” I would like to share a “common sense” opinion to that debate over abortion.

It seems that across the country folks continue to argue and debate the legality of the procedure of abortion and wanting to keep it as an option. Can you imagine had this option been legal 100 years ago instead of only 50, just how many more abortions would have been performed and potentially eliminating the whole generation of people that are hell bent on preserving that right to decide today?

It only seems that those choosing to promote and maintain abortion rights have already been born! Now that makes no common sense.

— Thomas McCora

Salisbury

Daggett spoke hard truths

Regarding the Sunday Salisbury Post article about Dr. Bill Daggett:

Dr. Daggett did not “tickle our ears” with his presentation; rather, he spoke the hard truths that we need to hear. But if we are just “hearers” of what he had to say and not “doers” in the sense of taking necessary action, then his message was to no avail.

His discussion of the changes that are happening with our students was eye-opening to say the least. We need to have a sense of both importance and urgency in addressing how students are engaged in the education process.

I am very thankful for his presentation and for the Rowan Chamber bringing Dr. Daggett to Rowan County.

— Pete Teague

Salisbury

Gun violence solutions should be implemented

In the Sunday Salisbury Post, Mr. Hardin laid out a suggested strategy to decrease gun violence in Salisbury. I want to commend Mr. Hardin for outlining a series of comprehensive steps that, in my opinion, should make a difference.

I encourage the mayor and City Council to seriously consider these steps and begin to implement them.

— Gene Krueger

Salisbury