Historic Gold Hill Celebrates Founders Day Saturday

GOLD HILL — A visit to Gold Hill will certainly take you back to a simpler time and slower pace.

It is a beautiful touch of nostalgia and is sure to ease the stress of today’s world, if only for a little while. Located in eastern Rowan County, just under a mile from both Cabarrus and Stanly county lines, it is an easy half hour drive from Salisbury and an hour or less from all of the surrounding major cities. Every weekend is a special time at historic Gold Hill, but this coming weekend will be exceptional.

The Historic Gold Hill and Mine’s Foundation, Inc. will celebrate Founders Day on Saturday, Sept. 24. The 33rd annual event will kick off at 9 a.m. in Gold Hill Mines Historic Park with over 60 arts and craft vendors, history hayrides and more. The gold panning area will be hosted by Reed Gold Mine, NC State Historic Site. The Founders Day Parade marks the official kickoff at 10 a.m. followed by the Little Miss and Mr. Gold Hill Founders Day Pageant at the amphitheater at 11 a.m. Bluegrass music will follow on the amphitheater stage throughout the afternoon.

Heritage exhibits this year will include antique tractors, antique hit and miss engines and World War II exhibits. New this year in the heritage area will be Iron Sides Axe Throwing.

The historic foundation will offer chopped barbecue sandwiches, drinks and desserts. The Gold Hill Fire Department will offer barbecue chicken plates, hamburgers and hot dogs. There will be numerous other food vendors around the food court in the park. Gold Hill United Methodist Church will host food in the church parking lot. Flynn’s Village Grill will be open for breakfast from 8-10 a.m. for take-out breakfast and 11 a.m. for lunch for those who prefer a meal inside the restaurant. Wood-fired pizza will be available in the village at Backstreet Mercantile.

Gold Hill Village shops will also be open.

This year’s entertainment will be headlined by The Grass Strings bluegrass band. In addition to The Grass Strings, the Bluegrass MiniFest will also include performances by Nuhighway, Kolby Garrison & David Manuel and numerous musicians from Montgomery & Co.

Event Schedule:

• 9 a.m. — Arts & craft booths, heritage area, food circle opens, village shops & restaurant opens

• 10 a.m. — Founders Day Parade

• 11 a.m. — Little Miss & Mister Gold Hill Pageant (Amphitheater Stage)

• Noon — Entertainment begins at amphitheater, history hayrides through Gold Hill Mines Historic Park

• 5 p.m. — End of festival

Flynn’s Vilage Grill will be open until 9 p.m.