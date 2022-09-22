Community turns out for Landis Elementary’s Title I Family Night

LANDIS — The families and community of Landis Elementary School turned out Sept. 1 for the first Title I Family Night of the school year. It was the first Family Night and book fair combo event since the fall of 2019.

Landis students and families filled the gym and library as Title I Specialist Pauline Ross and Media Coordinator Jessica Hathcock teamed up for the event. For attending Family Night and shopping at the book fair, students received tickets for a gift basket drawing and other door prizes.

September is also library card sign-up month. Stephanie Reister and Tammie Foster, representatives from Rowan Public Library South Branch, were in attendance to help with signup for library cards and to share upcoming events at the public library.

More than 400 students and family members attended.