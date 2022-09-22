$10,000 reward offered for information in July homicide

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for assistance from the public in the homicide investigation involving David Land on July 20.

The sheriff’s office is offering $10,000 to anyone that can provide information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The homicide occurred on July 20 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., at 3155 Poole Road in Salisbury. Anyone with information on this investigation should contact Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711 or Detective Kevin Holshouser at 704-216-8702.