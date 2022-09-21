VA announces state partnerships to provide voter registration assistance to veterans

WASHINGTON — On National Voter Registration Day, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced partnerships with three states to create a pilot voter registration program that provides voter registration information, materials and — if requested — assistance to veterans, eligible dependents and caregivers at select VA facilities across the country.

Through this partnership, VA aims to make it easier for veterans to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

“Keeping our nation’s sacred obligation to Veterans includes making sure they can fully participate in our democratic process by voting,” said Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy in a news release. “Veterans have sacrificed greatly to protect the freedoms that define us all as Americans, and it is our solemn duty to make sure they are able to enjoy those freedoms here at home.”

VA has been working closely with election authorities in these three states to determine how the department can fulfill voter registration requirements set forth by state law and consistent with the spirit and mandates of the National Voter Registration Act to ensure Veterans and eligible dependents and caregivers receive accurate and timely information regarding voter registration.

The partnerships with Michigan, Kentucky and Pennsylvania are executed as part of the Executive Order 14019, Promoting Access to Voting, a government effort to make voting more accessible to all Americans. To learn more about VA’s efforts to provide voter registration assistances, go to How Veterans Can Register to Vote.