City Council backs putting flag in Bell Tower Green; issue returns to park advisory board

SALISBURY — City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of allowing the addition of a permanent American flag to Bell Tower Green in an overwhelming display of support for the flag as a representation of all Americans.

The council declined to follow the recommendation from the Bell Tower Green Advisory Board that a flag not be added to the park.

More than 50 people attended the meeting and the public comment, while primarily courteous, had a few moments of tension when one speaker refused to follow the three minute restriction for comments.

But most of those who spoke, all but one of whom were veterans, were emotional and passionate. A woman named Karen who said she was not a veteran said she did not understand why the issue had become so controversial.

“The park is not static,” she said. “It’s going to grow and change. The flag doesn’t have to be a major feature, but there are plenty of places it could go without being a dominant feature.”

Council member Harry McLaughlin, who is the liaison between the council and the Bell Tower Green advisory committee, said, “There should be no backlash against the committee for their decision. They were looking at it from the perspective of the theme of ‘a park for everyone,’ a park that was seamless, and therefore the flag that is at the county building, to them, was sufficient. But as we have all said, this is America, where we can look at things differently and we should not be criticized for that. Seeing it that way does not make anyone un-American.”

Town attorney Graham Corriher was asked about the N.C. state statute that addresses how a town or city can or cannot rule on a flag on private property, a statute that many of the veterans had interpreted to mean a flag must be added to community parks.

“The statute says the city can’t prohibit someone from putting a flag on their own property,” said Corriher. “It’s a prohibition on what the city can do. It is not a requirement of something the city must do. I just don’t think it applies here because it’s the city deciding whether or not to put a flag on city property.”

Every member of the council voted in favor of putting the flag in the park, but because of an agreement made with Bell Tower Green Inc. at the time the park was donated, the measure now must have the written agreement of BTG Inc.

The council adopted a second resolution that asks BTG Inc. to choose a location for the flag and notify the council within 30 days.

