United Way Rowan kicks off annual campaign

The United Way kicked off its 2022-23 campaign, titled “Whole Hearted Harmony,” Friday at noon with an introduction to this year’s campaign chair Micah Ennis, director of the Rowan County Department of Social Services.

Ennis introduced herself at the informal luncheon by singing to the audience a tune called “Wholehearted Harmony,” something she noted she was “extremely nervous about” but which was received warmly.

“I am so grateful that each of you have graciously chosen the part you will play for the residents of Rowan County,” she said. “This campaign is big — I don’t think I got some of the fine print, but I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The total goal for the campaign is $1.375 million, but it is broken down into smaller group goals and leadership, called the cabinet.

The breakdown of the cabinet is: Jonathan Williams, Spencer mayor, (Presidents); Greg Anderson, retired, Salisbury Post (Chairmans); Sheila Igo, Greystone Salon (Commercial 1); Dale Peeler, Central Carolina Insurance (Commercial 2); Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associates Realty (Commercial 3); Cheryl Goins, Pottery 101 (Community Business); Carol Ann Houpe, Rowan-Salisbury Schools (Education); Denise Hallett, Vulcan (Industrial 1); Audrey Eudy, Rowan County United Way (Industrial 2); David Post, David Post Law (Leadership Giving); Miriam Ramirez, Capstone Recovery Center (Nonprofits); Jonathan Williams, Town of Spencer (Presidents); Kaisha Brown & Rodney Harrison, City of Salisbury (Public Employees); Gary Blabon, Graham Corriher & Steve Yang (Professionals); Elizabeth Cook, retired, Salisbury Post (Special Gifts); Lori Yang, Sease Law (Public Relations chair).

Williams noted that what United Way provides is “exactly what Rowan County needs right now. They are doing a wonderful job providing what is needed.”

Ramirez, who runs Capstone Recovery Center, became a bit teary when she thanked the United Way for inviting her to participate and oversee the non-profit donations “because of them, we can help these women who want a new life, who want recovery and to start over.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to help people in need, but I’ve also been exposed to so many other people in need, and this organization is a way of helping them,” said Salisbury city attorney Graham Corriher.

“I actually don’t have a goal,” said David Post, “because everything I do is dependent on all these other people behind me” on the steps of the church Friday. “I have always been shocked when I am reminded that the United Way touches more than half of the people in our county. This is a goal well worth reaching.”

Audrey Eudy, who is the philanthropy director of United Way Rowan County, was pleased to be given a new opportunity.

“I have been a donor, a company champion and a company chair and wanted to gain the experience of running a division to be better able to train for the position in the future,” she said. “This is a position I have never filled before.”

In closing, Executive Director Jenny Lee reminded all in attendance of the Into the Light Suicide & Mental Health Awareness Walk Oct. 1 at 7 a.m. at Catawba College Shuford Stadium. Registration is available online or, for those who wish to register that day, begins at 5:45 a.m.