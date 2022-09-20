Toast of Kannapolis returns Friday

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — The Toast of Kannapolis returns this year from 6 to 9 p.m Friday at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.

A number of local wineries and breweries will share samples of their best selections.

Admission is free but tickets will be for sale in advance and at the door for beer and wine samplings, which includes a souvenir wine or beer sampling glass. Tickets are $20 in advance $25 at the door.

Local wine, beer and handmade crafts will be available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased online at kannapolisnc.gov/parksprograms or at the Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department.

