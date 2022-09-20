Salisbury-Rowan Choral Society concerts returns

For the past two years, singers around the county have been waiting for the change to rejoin their choral groups.

Unable to perform publicly these past two years, but determined to continue to come together, members of the Salisbury-Rowan Choral Society decided to spend their time helping the community. So on two Thursdays each month, members of the choral group gathered at Rowan Helping Ministries to help pack food boxes for families in the county.

Now the group has returned to singing and while they are resuming their standard rehearsal schedule, they will continue volunteering with community organizations to help better the community.

The Salisbury-Rowan Choral Society looks forward to returning to public performances with an evening program of jazz favorites on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and Milford Hills United Methodist Church.

The Fly Me to the Moon concert is intended to be a easy listening-style concert featuring familiar tunes. Many of the pieces the group will be performing are standards the audience will be able to sing along with.

Selections include “What a Wonderful World,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Night and Day,” and “Moon River.” Also included are two Michael Bublé numbers — “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “Everything.”

The choral group is always looking for new singers to join their ranks and have a pretty simple application process. If you like to sing, please schedule a voice placement session with the artistic director by going to salisburyrowanchoir.com/contact-us and submitting a brief email.

This season, the society is particularly inviting tenors and basses to join. Rehearsals are on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. at Coburn Memorial United Methodist Church. The director and accompanist work diligently to provide practice resources available to every singer. The society looks forward to having new singers join its musical family.