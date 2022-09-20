Letters to the editor: Sept. 20

Kansas spoke — they kept abortion legal

In Kansas — a deep red state — women voters kept abortion legal.

The power of the vote! The power of women!

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in June the women (and men) of the state of Kansas went to work to get voters out and save Roe V. Wade.

Five weeks later, on Aug. 2, Kansas held its primary. That date was specially chosen by the Republican super-majority legislature because they thought very few voters would show up at the polls to vote and their Republican Constitutional Amendment to end abortion in Kansas would pass.

Surprise! The women of Kansas organized rallies, rang door bells, planted posters in yard and on highways, handed out flyers … they did it all.

Their campaign, “Kansans for Constitutional Freedom,” was off and running! Kansans were fighting for their Constitutional Rights to “choose.” After abortion, what next? Birth control?

Most people in Congress and the Supreme Court have one or two kids. How did that happen?

Well, the women (the men, the people) of Kansas had five weeks to be heard and they were loud and clear at the polls. They voted to save abortion rights in their state and they won!

Ladies and gentlemen, please go and vote on Nov. 8. It’s the singular power we have to make changes in our lives and control our future. Please remind your family and friends to vote.

People, if you don’t vote, don’t complain.

Congratulations to the voters of Kansas! You showed this country the power of your vote. Thank you.

— Evelyn Uddin-khan

Salisbury

Fence was needed at Salisbury High; one

entry is next step

Kudos to the Board of Education for addressing the need for a fence around Salisbury High.

A long time coming but better later than not at all. It’s step one for school safety: “one entry” into the school should be step two.

— Chuck Hughes

Salisbury