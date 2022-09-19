Man shot, killed outside American Legion

SALISBURY — A 27-year-old man died after being shot outside The J.C. Price American Legion Hall on Old Wilkesboro Road just before 1 a.m. this morning, according to Salisbury police.

Police say that emergency dispatch received a call at 12:51 a.m. reporting the caller had located Auburn Odell Clement near the front entrance of the building. Clement had been shot several times.

According to first responders, Clement died at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-638-5262 or email investigations@salisburync.gov.