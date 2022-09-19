College football: LC puts up fight in road loss

Staff report

RICHMOND, Va. — Livingstone’s football team lost 42-6 at Virginia Union in a CIAA opener on Saturday night, but took some positives out of it.

Livingstone (1-2) blanked high-powered Virginia Union in the second quarter and was down by a respectable 21-0 at the half against the 23rd-ranked team in Division II.

Livingstone had negative rushing yards for the game, which wasn’t helpful, but freshman quarterback Silas Cruse completed 25 of 41 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown.

Livingstone’s TD came on Cruse’s 6-yard pass to Navarreo Rorie in the third quarter.

Livingstone played three quarterbacks. They were sacked seven times.

Lasirton Bryant had nine catches for 71 yards to lead LC’s receivers.

Will Tims led LC’s defense with 10 tackles. Malik Head had a sack.

Virginia Union’s Jada Byers, the CIAA Back of the Week the first two weeks of the season, was the biggest problem. He ran 26 times for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Virginia Union only had to punt once and amassed 324 net rushing yards. Curtis Allen also scored two TDs for the Panthers (3-0).

Livingstone is home this Saturday at Alumni Memorial Stadium against Virginia State at 4 p.m.

Virginia Union moves on to a big road game at Fayetteville State.