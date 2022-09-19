Area Sports Briefs: West stays on top in SPC volleyball

From staff reports

West Rowan (12-3, 7-0) won 25-22, 26-24 and 25-14 at South Rowan on Wednesday to stay in first place in South Piedmont Conference volleyball.

For the Raiders (11-3, 5-2), Meredith Faw had eight kills and 16 digs. Avery Welch had seven kills. Leah Rymer had six kills and 14 assists. Laney Beaver had 12 assists. Campbell Withers had 15 digs.

•••

East Rowan hosts Lake Norman Charter in a Volley for the Cure Match on Wednesday.

East hosts Statesville on Thursday in a varsity only match. East volleyball alumni will be recognized before the game at 5:45 p.m.

JV volleyball

South Rowan beat West Rowan 25-14 and 25-12 to stay undefeated.

Cailynn Wither had 10 digs for the Raiders (14-0, 7-0). Avery Fisher had eight digs. Meghan Eagle had eight digs. Clancy Street had five kills.

HS girls golf

East Rowan won at Warrior on Monday, the fourth straight South Piedmont Conference win for the Mustangs.

East shot 127.

East’s Hannah Waddell was medalist with a 38. Addison Queen shot 41, Freshman Kaley “KP” Pfister shot 48.

Lake Norman Charter shot 148.

HS boys soccer

South Rowan won 3-1 against West Rowan in South Piedmont Conference soccer on Monday.

Martin Ramirez, Grayson Steedley and Jakill Gutierrez scored for South. Ramirez and Lenny Lorenzo had assists.

Andy Ortez scored for the Falcons. Luis Elizalde had the assist.

Jose Hernandez made eight saves.

•••

Carson defeated Lake Norman Charter 3-1 on Monday to stay undefeated in SPC soccer.

Isais Elizalde scored two goals for the Cougars. Gabriel Gomez had one. Junior Rios and Lisandro Cardona had assists.

•••

Salisbury lost 4-2 to East Davidson in Central Carolina Conference soccer on Monday.

Salisbury trailed 1-0 at halftime but fell behind 4-0.

Ethan Ott scored both goals for the Hornets.

Carlos Henriquez and Leo Fragoso had assists.

Danny Lopez-Pantigua and Frankie Avalos-Cortes led the Golden Eagles.

Salisbury takes on Lexington on Wednesday.

High school hoops

LSU was the latest colleg program to offer Salisbury junior guard Jayden “Juke” Harris, who has at least 25 offers.

Harris announced he’s making a visit to Houston on Oct. 8. He’s visiting Tennessee the week after that.

College volleyball

Columbia International’s Kira Rymer (South Rowan) has been named AAC Attacker of the Week for the second time this season.

College football

The South Atlantic Conference announced Barton quarterback Jaquan Lynch, Wingate defensive end Marquise Fleming and Wingate kicker Ethan Evans as players of the week.

•••

Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie) was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 and the Manning Award Stars of the Week.

Reynolds matched a school-record with a career-best five touchdown passes, threw for over 400 yards for the second time in his career and connected with wideout Grant DuBose for a game-winning, two-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds left to play in a 42-41 win against Georgia State.

Minor leagues

The Frisco Roughriders made the Texas League playoffs, but Owen White (Carson) remains sidelined by “forearm fatigue.”

White was placed on the injured list in July after a spectacular June in which he was the Texas Rangers organization’s Starting Pitcher of the Month. He was also outstanding in July before being placed on the injured list on July 26.

•••

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers finished the season with with a 58-74 record, including 32-24 in the second half.