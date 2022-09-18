Rushco sells its 19 convenience stores to Sampson-Bladen Oil

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rushco Oil Co., operator of Rushco Food Stores Inc., has sold its assets to Sampson-Bladen Oil Co. and its affiliates, according to a report in Convenience Store News.

Salisbury-based Rusher Oil distributed Amoco and BP fuels at 19 Rushco Markets. Established in 1963 as W.H. Rusher and Son, Rusher Oil Co. was founded by W.H. Rusher after years as a commission marketing agent with Amoco Oil Co, according to the report.

Bobby Rusher and Joey Rusher joined the business in the 1980s and expanded operations, establishing Rushco Markets.

“Selling a business is a difficult decision. (Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc.) was able to lead us through the process and provide timely advice to help us make the best decision possible,” the Rusher family said in a release reported by Convenience Store News.

Founded in 1936, Sampson-Bladen Oil is a fourth-generation, family-owned enterprise. With the purchase of the Rushco Markets, Sampson-Bladen Oil’s store count has increased to 109 stores. Haddon M. Clark is president of the company.

“The Rusher family operated quality stores, and we are honored they selected us to carry on in their communities,” he said. “I thank all the people that contributed to the smooth transition of the changeover.”

Sampson-Bladen Oil Company operates their stores under the name of Han-Dee Hugo’s.