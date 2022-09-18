Rowan Republicans offering $25 gas cards at fair, holding fish fry for candidates Oct. 8

SALISBURY — Rowan residents have the opportunity to meet Rep. Ted Budd (candidate for U.S. Senate), Rep. Dan Bishop (candidate for U.S. House), and other Republican candidates on Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon-2 p.m. at the Rowan County Fairgrounds at the Rowan Republican Candidates Fish Fry.

The fairgrounds are at 1560 Julian Road. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet Trey Allen (candidate for the N.C. Supreme Court), Judge Michael Stading (candidate for the N.C. Court of Appeals) and local candidates such as N.C. Sen. Carl Ford, N.C. House Reps. Harry Warren and Julia Howard, and N.C. House candidate Kevin Crutchfield.

Sheriff candidate Travis Allen will be leading the cooking crew. Other county level Republican candidates will be present, including candidates for county commissioner, judge and Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education.

Tickets are $15 and can be reserved at https://rowan.nc.gop/. Tickets are available until sold out.

The Rowan Republican Party will also have six drawings, one per evening, for $25 gas cards at the Rowan County Fair.