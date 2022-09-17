The Rowan County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Amy-Lynn Albertson, Rowan County Extension director, said one polling place has been established in the county. The polling location is the Rowan County Agricultural Center, 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

Albertson explained that the referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years.

A two-thirds favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is 15 cents per 100 pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina.

The funds, about $1.4 million annually, are collected by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and then allocated by the N.C. Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc.’s 148 volunteer board of directors to support agricultural research and extension projects at North Carolina State University benefiting agriculture in North Carolina.

For more information on the referendum, call the Rowan County Extension Office at 704-216-8970.