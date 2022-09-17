God’s Will Be Done Ministry holds revival this week
Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 17, 2022
SALISBURY — God’s Will Be Done Ministry invites the local community to attend revival this week at 1401 Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury from Sunday to Wednesday.
The speakers for each evening includes:
• Pastor Tyrone Currence at 4 p.m. Sunday.
• Pastor Michael White at 7 p.m. Monday.
• Assistant Pastor Kendrick Melton of Boxwood Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Pastor Randolf Melton of God’s Will Be Done Ministry at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The revival is to have men of God bring forth the word of God.