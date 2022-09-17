God’s Will Be Done Ministry holds revival this week

SALISBURY — God’s Will Be Done Ministry invites the local community to attend revival this week at 1401 Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury from Sunday to Wednesday.

The speakers for each evening includes:

• Pastor Tyrone Currence at 4 p.m. Sunday.

• Pastor Michael White at 7 p.m. Monday.

• Assistant Pastor Kendrick Melton of Boxwood Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

• Pastor Randolf Melton of God’s Will Be Done Ministry at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The revival is to have men of God bring forth the word of God.