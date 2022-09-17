Doug Creamer: Walking

By Doug Creamer

I have always been an active person, especially in the spring and the fall. When the weather is good, I want to be outside doing something. In the fall, there will be leaves to get up and the garden will need to be put to bed for winter. In the spring, I can’t wait to plant my garden and to clean things up from winter. Naturally, the grass needs cutting, which is good exercise.

The trouble, according to my doctor, is that I am less active in the winter, and especially during the hot summer days around here. My physical is in August every year and the need to be active year around always comes up. Something clicked when I was in his office last year and I decided that it was time to find a way to remain active.

I considered my options. I know I am not a runner unless there is a dog, lion or bear chasing me. I don’t have a bike so that was out. We don’t have any fancy indoor equipment. I am not big on sit-ups, jumping jacks or push-ups. Walking seemed to be the most appealing.

I live in a nice neighborhood and we have lots of people who walk. My first day out was a very warm afternoon and I didn’t make it very far. I realized that I was out of shape. As the weather cooled, my distance improved. I was out there walking and improving almost every day. I was consistent and improving right into the heart of winter. I don’t mind the cold as much as I mind the heat. I even walked in the snow.

When I started my job in January, I worked hard to learn the new curriculum. I walked less. Then I took an online class to help in the new job. There were lots of excuses for not taking my daily walks. It is hard to start a good habit, and easy to give it up. Soon it was summer and I don’t even like walking to the mailbox in the heat and humidity, so walking was definitely out.

I went for my annual physical this year and had to fess up to giving up this good habit. He reminded me that walking is not only good for your physical body but for your mental and spiritual health, too. I am back to walking again. I am gradually building back to the same distance I was walking when I gave it up.

Walking is better than running for someone of my age, says the doctor. When I walk my mind is free to think about things. This could be bad if I spend my walk worrying. We live in a day and time where there are lots of things that can fill our minds with worry. I won’t bother list them as I am sure you have your own list of things that can pull you down. We need to train our minds to think on good things. Philippians 4:8 and 9 give us a great list of things to think about as we walk. It also promises that if we meditate on this good list of things, that our minds will be filled with the peace of God.

Inviting God on walks or whatever exercise you do is probably a good plan. God wants to talk with us, and inviting Him into our exercise routine is the perfect opportunity to talk with Him. Praying for others is great. Praying about situations instead of worrying about them is excellent. Casting all your worries upon God is something God encourages us to do. Asking for His wisdom and guidance is great too because you are in a place where you can hear Him better. Spending time with God builds your friendship and trust with Him. Allowing His love to invade your heart and His peace to invade your mind will change your perspective on life.

I want to encourage you to do the things that are necessary to maintain your body, mind and spirit. Taking care of yourself physically by getting proper rest and exercise can make for a healthier and happier body. Casting all your worry and anxiety on God will free your mind to think about good things and make you feel happier and more at peace. And doing the things that I always encourage: spending time in God’s word and praying will strengthen your spirit. I believe God wants you to be strong physically, mentally and spiritually, so take good care of yourself. I need to go; it’s time for my walk.

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.