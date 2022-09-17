College football roundup: Appalachian State scores on final desperation play, beats Troy 32-28

BOONE (AP) — Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.

Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:13 left in the game.

Appalachian State tackled Gunnar Watson on first down for a safety to get within 28-26 and took over at their own 47-yard line with 15 seconds left following the kickoff. Brice’s game-winning throw came on fourth-and-10.

Wide receiver Dashaun Davis staked the Mountaineers to a 7-0 lead with a 17-yard scoring strike to Christian Wells.

Watson had two 1-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter to give Troy (1-2) a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Brice completed 22 of 34 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Horn had five catches for 98 yards.

Watson completed 23 of 37 passes for 302 yards with one interception for the Trojans. Troy rushed for only 57 yards on 28 carries.

Western Carolina 77, Presbyterian 21

CULLOWHEE (AP) — Cole Gonzales threw three touchdowns to lead four Western Carolina quarterbacks with at least one scoring pass and the Catamounts beat Presbyterian 77-21.

The 77 points tied Western Carolina’s all-time program record for points.

In reserve roles, quarterbacks Samuel Cornett, Brody Palhegyi and Parish Metzger all threw a touchdown while all four quarterbacks played interception-free football.

The quad QB committee combined for 26-for-33 passing for 382 yards with Desmond Reid as the primary target as he amassed 175 receiving yards with 12 receptions and two touchdowns.

Nate Hayden threw for 188 yards and a touchdown for Presbyterian.

The Blue Hose (1-2) surrendered 70 or more points on two occasions last season.

McKay throws 3 TDs, Hampton runs for 204 yards in Elon victory

ELON (AP) — Matthew McKay threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Hampton rushed for 204 yards and Elon held off Gardner-Webb 30-24 on Saturday.

Elon led 20-3 early in the second quarter before Gardner-Webb reeled off 21 straight points for a four-point lead at the break. The Phoenix had the only touchdown of the third quarter, a 27-yard connection between McKay and Jordan Bonner, and Skyler Davis added a 41-yard field goal early in the fourth for a 30-24 lead.

Davis also opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal and he made it 13-3 with a 51-yarder.

Bryson Daughtry had a team-high 88 yards receiving on just three grabs for Elon (2-1). Bonner and DJ Moyer each only made one catch — both going for 20-plus-yard touchdowns.

Bailey Fisher threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns for Gardner-Webb (1-2).

___

