Rockwell Fire Department welcomes full-time firefighter to team

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 16, 2022

By Madeline Wagoner

ROCKWELL — At the Rockwell Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night, Kenzie Overcash was appointed as the new, full-time firefighter to the local department’s squad. According to Fire Chief Tim Linker, it is one step in the department’s 10-year plan.

The position was newly funded out of the town’s budget, which offers an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift on a rotating schedule at the Rockwell Fire Department. Overcash is a certified firefighter and emergency medical technician. She started her duties Tuesday.

“We’re hoping to open another full-time position next year,” said Linker.

The 10-year plan for the department was formed five years ago to make a list of sorts of how the Rockwell Fire Department could expand and improve in personnel, equipment and buildings.

