West Rowan’s only lead came late in a 34-31 thriller over visiting Carson when Juan Artega kicked a 23-yard field goal with 16.4 seconds remaining Friday night.

The Falcons (4-1) entered the game as a 27-point favorite, but fell behind early. At halftime, the Cougars (1-4, 0-1) were up 21-10 before West’s comeback began.